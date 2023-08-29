Ramaphosa Endorses Mnangagwa Victory After Disputed Elections

6 minutes ago

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa posted a congratulatory message to President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday night, almost two days after the ZANU PF leader was declared winner in Zimbabwe’s disputed polls held on 23 August.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) announced Mnangagwa as the winner with 52.6 percent of the vote.

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa polled 44 percent, according to ZEC, but the opposition leader rejected the results alleging rigging.

