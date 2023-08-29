Uebert Angel’s Appointment As PAP Ambassador Revoked

We noted that your name was announced recently as having been appointed as an ambassador for the pan-African Parliament.

Nearly all current members of PAP wondered how the appointment was done as it was not tabled in any bureau or plenary meeting stating the reasons for the appointment and likely benefits to PAP or Africa in general.

The minutes of said meetings would have also indicated a proposer and seconder from amongst bureau members or honorable PAP members as standard AU approval process of such appointments that leads to diplomatic status.

Consequently; I am mandated by the current bureau and current members of PAP to advise the Prophet that the said appointment is hereby revoked.

The purported ambassadorial PAP has been declared null and void with immediate effect.