Uebert Angel’s Appointment As PAP Ambassador Revoked

Uebert Angel’s Appointment As PAP Ambassador Revoked7 minutes ago
The appointment of Zimbabwean preacher Uebert Angel as the African Union’s Pan African Parliament (PAP) Ambassador for Interfaith Dialogue and Humanitarian Affairs has been revoked and terminated.
In a letter dated 28 August 2023 and addressed to Angel, the new Acting President of the Pan African Parliament, Dr. Gayo Asherbiri said the appointment was unprocedural.
The letter, which was copied to the Chairman of the Africa Union Commission (AUC) Moussa Faki Mahamat, the 3rd Vice President of PAP Lucia Maria Mendes Goncalves dos Passos, and the PAP Clerk Lindiwe Kumalo, read in part:
We noted that your name was announced recently as having been appointed as an ambassador for the pan-African Parliament.
Nearly all current members of PAP wondered how the appointment was done as it was not tabled in any bureau or plenary meeting stating the reasons for the appointment and likely benefits to PAP or Africa in general.
The minutes of said meetings would have also indicated a proposer and seconder from amongst bureau members or honorable PAP members as standard AU approval process of such appointments that leads to diplomatic status.
Consequently; I am mandated by the current bureau and current members of PAP to advise the Prophet that the said appointment is hereby revoked.
The purported ambassadorial PAP has been declared null and void with immediate effect.
Angel was appointed Presidential Envoy and Ambassador at Large for Europe and the Americas by Emmerson Mnangagwa on 17 March 2021.
Early this year, an Al Jazeera documentary called “Gold Mafia” alleged that Angel offered to use his status to assist Al Jazeera reporters who posed as Chinese nationals launder millions of dollars through a gold-smuggling scheme.
