Voters "Punish" Independent Councillor For Joining ZANU PF

Jota was among two NPF members and two MDC members who were paraded at a ZANU PF event on 29 May 2021 soon after they defected to the ruling party.

Locals in Ward 15 who spoke to CITE claimed Juta would have been re-elected if he had not joined ZANU PF.

In an interview with CITE, Juta explained why he decided to join ZANU PF. He said:

Had it been that I was power hungry, I was going to remain an independent candidate but I joined ZANU PF because it has resources so I was aiming to access funding and develop the area.

He added that he had realised that it was difficult to work as an independent candidate because one would not access enough support from the government to initiate projects. Said Juta:

This was the reason why I joined the ruling party so as to work together. I would also source donations from people but it was not enough for big projects.

Juta said he had run his race and was not planning to contest in the next coming elections in 2028.

