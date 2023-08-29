Zimbabwe Agricultural Show Starts

More than 400 exhibitors including foreign companies from the Democratic Republic of Congo, European Union, China, South Africa and Malawi have confirmed their participation.

ZAS chief executive Andrew Matibiri told The Herald that safety measures have been put in place. He said:

Great emphasis has been put on the safety and security of both exhibitors and visitors to the extent that wider and more modern CCTV cameras have been installed in addition to the drones, installation of gate turnstiles and ticketing systems to ensure improved convenience.

Last year, a 12-year-old minor was electrocuted after he touched the metal body of an electric swing at the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show Luna Park.

The minor was later identified as Wayne Mugaure, a Grade pupil at Alfred Beit School in Harare.

In 2011, three-year-old Given Flint Matapure went missing at the then Harare Agricultural Show.

His skeletal remains were found days later by a worker who was clearing a piece of land within Exhibition Park.

Meanwhile, the official opening of the 2023 Zimbabwe Agricultural Show is planned for Friday 1 September.

More: Pindula News

