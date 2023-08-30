Mmusi Maimane Calls For Cutting Diplomatic Ties Between South Africa And Zimbabwe

It is time for Sadc nations to take a strong position on irregular and unfair elections.

The elections in Zimbabwe have not been free, fair or transparent. South Africa and the Sadc region cannot proceed with business as usual while there is a democratic crisis in a key Sadc nation.

Our nation cannot ignore the democratic crisis on our doorstep because conflagration from the collapse of Zimbabwe creates secondary fires in our nation. On the election day there were members of a security organisation known as Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ) who participated in voter intimidation and harassment at various polling stations.

Nelson Chamisa, leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), also rejected the election results and highlighted instances of voter intimidation and harassment by a group called Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ), which is affiliated with ZANU PF. The CCC has, however, accepted National Assembly results and is only contesting presidential election results.

Some observers believe Ramaphosa and the African National Congress (ANC) party endorsed Mnangagwa’s victory because they would expect him to reciprocate when South Africa holds general elections in 2024.

