Zimbabwe 2023 Elections: CCC Calls For Fresh Elections [Video]

Zimbabwe conducted harmonized elections on August 23, with voting continuing into August 24 due to delays at certain polling stations. Both local and international observers criticized the elections, pointing out numerous irregularities.

In terms of National Assembly seats, ZANU PF secured the majority by winning 136 out of the available 210 seats, while the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) obtained 73 seats. However, the CCC’s primary concern centred around the presidential election. The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) announced that the CCC’s candidate, Nelson Chamisa, had lost to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the ZANU PF candidate, who secured 52.6% of the vote. Chamisa received 44% of the votes.

The outcome of the elections sparked significant debate and controversy, with the CCC and its supporters expressing dissatisfaction with the results. The election results and the perceived irregularities raised questions about the transparency and fairness of the electoral process in Zimbabwe.

