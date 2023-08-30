Zimbabwe 2023 Elections: CCC Calls For Fresh Elections [Video]6 minutes ago
Gift Ostallos Siziba, the deputy spokesperson for the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), stated during a press conference in Harare that Zimbabwe should organize new and fresh elections. Siziba highlighted the flaws in the electoral process and emphasized the importance of restarting the process with the involvement and guidance of other stakeholders, including the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Union (AU). Siziba’s remarks underlined the need for a more inclusive and transparent electoral system in Zimbabwe. Siziba said:
The position of the CCC is very clear. We reject in toto the results of the elections held on 23 August because the electoral process was flawed and fraught with illegalities.
As a way forward we are demanding fresh elections that are free, fair and credible.
Watch the video below for more.
Zimbabwe conducted harmonized elections on August 23, with voting continuing into August 24 due to delays at certain polling stations. Both local and international observers criticized the elections, pointing out numerous irregularities.
In terms of National Assembly seats, ZANU PF secured the majority by winning 136 out of the available 210 seats, while the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) obtained 73 seats. However, the CCC’s primary concern centred around the presidential election. The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) announced that the CCC’s candidate, Nelson Chamisa, had lost to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the ZANU PF candidate, who secured 52.6% of the vote. Chamisa received 44% of the votes.
The outcome of the elections sparked significant debate and controversy, with the CCC and its supporters expressing dissatisfaction with the results. The election results and the perceived irregularities raised questions about the transparency and fairness of the electoral process in Zimbabwe.
