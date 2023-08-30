Zimbabwe 2023 Elections: Jonathan Moyo Warns Chamisa Over Rejection Of Results

You reject the will of the people expressed at an election that everyone including yourself knows you lost and an election which, objectively speaking, was non violent and was the most peaceful in ages; and an election which was superintended by a more transparent, more professional and more responsive Zimbabwe Electoral Commission [ZEC], than ever seen before; you claim you won the presidential election and that you have the proof, but you fall far short of your claim because you cannot backup it up with the necessary V11s; you then want to bring the whole country down because you have lost an election; you reject institutions created under and by the Constitution; you reject national laws; you reject the judiciary created to interpret the laws and the Constitution; you reject the Constitution itself; and worse, you reject Zimbabwe’s sovereignty; imagine that, you reject Zimbabwe’s sovereignty, by demanding that international election observers and “other international players'” must takeover and organise, supervise and run what you say is a necessary fresh election; and you do all this not even in the name of the people but in your own personal name;

Moyo warns that Chamisa’s actions could lead to a coup against the elected government, similar to the situations witnessed in West Africa where several coups have occurred recently. This statement follows the rejection of the election results by the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), led by Nelson Chamisa. The CCC has called for fresh elections supervised by international actors such as SADC and the African Union. While the party initially accepted the results of the National Assembly election, they contested the presidential election outcome, alleging collusion between the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) and ZANU PF to favour President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

