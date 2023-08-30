ZLHR Urges Zimbabwe To Criminalise Abductions And Enforced Disappearances

4 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has urged the government to criminalise abductions and enforced disappearances in accordance with the country’s constitution. On the occasion of the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, the human rights organization emphasized the need for the government to ratify the United Nations International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance. ZHLR said:

While in Section 53, the Constitution expressly outlaws torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, the lack of legislation that criminalises abduction and enforced disappearances has created a gap in domestic law and fuelled impunity.

ZHLR said the recent surge in reported cases of enforced disappearances, particularly targeting government critics, highlights the urgency for Zimbabwean authorities to establish a legal framework that prevents such grave human rights violations and ensures justice and redress for victims and their families. ZLHR also called upon both state and non-state actors to take effective measures in preventing enforced disappearances and holding the responsible parties accountable.

Feedback