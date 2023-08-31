Linda Masarira Proposes Power-Sharing Resembling Zimbabwe's Previous GNU

LEAD believes that, elections have three main functions in a democracy. First, they are means of choosing the people’s representatives to a legislature, senate, and local authority or to a single office such as the presidency. Second, elections are not just a means of choosing representatives but also of choosing governments. Indeed, in many established democracies, elections are primarily a contest between competing political parties to see who will control the government. Finally, elections are a means of conferring legitimacy on the political system. When, at the end of the electoral process there is no notional consensus to the effect that the process has managed to serve it purpose the logical thing is to enter into a power sharing arrangement while setting up conditions and institutions for a better electoral showing.

As a nation, we have to understand that there is always the overarching issue of under what circumstances elections can help to build a new democratic order in Zimbabwe, and under what circumstances they can undermine democracy and pave the way for a return to polarisation and political violence. The high expectations, Zimbabweans often put on elections tend to be accompanied by a weakness in the preconditions for their success. As a polarised society, Zimbabwe lacks the political climate, social and economic stability, institutional infrastructure, and political will to mount successful elections.

Zimbabwe held elections on 23 – 24 August and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) declared President Emmerson Mnangagwa the winner with 52.6% of the vote, while main rival Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) received 44%. Both Chamisa and Mnangagwa claim victory in the election.

The CCC has since called for fresh polls citing irregularities during the elections such as ballot shortages, lack of an auditable voters’ roll, voter suppression, intimidation, and failure to address basic requests. Similar concerns were echoed by observer missions from the SADC, EU, and Commonwealth, which Zimbabwe plans to rejoin.

The previous Government of National Unity (GNU) in Zimbabwe was formed in 2008 after a disputed presidential election. It came about through a political agreement between the two major parties, ZANU-PF and MDC, facilitated by regional and international mediators. President Mugabe remained in power, while Morgan Tsvangirai became Prime Minister. The aim was to bring stability, implement reforms, and address economic challenges. However, the GNU faced difficulties, and it ended in 2013 with the subsequent elections and ZANU-PF’s victory.

