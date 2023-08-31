South Africa: At Least 64 People Die In Johannesburg Building Fire

7 minutes ago

A fire at a five-storey building in Johannesburg’s central business district has reportedly claimed the lives of at least 64 people, according to emergency services officials. The fire was reported in the early hours of this Thursday, prompting desperate residents to jump out of windows to escape the blaze. Tragically, some of them may have perished as a result. The building, like many others in the area, was abandoned and occupied by people seeking shelter.

Emergency service officials are working to recover the bodies, going floor by floor in their search. The cause of the fire remains unknown, but given the informal settlement nature of the building, the risk of people being trapped inside was high. Numerous fatalities have been reported.

The building, located in Marshalltown, housed hundreds of residents who rented space in the abandoned structure. Safety regulations were lacking due to its abandoned status. The death toll continues to fluctuate, with authorities expecting to discover more bodies as recovery operations continue.

