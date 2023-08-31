US Judge Denies Zimbabwe's Bid To Avoid $440.3 Million Compensation For Land Reforms

12 minutes ago

A federal judge in the United States has rejected Zimbabwe’s bid to avoid paying around $440.3 million in compensation to a European family due to the country’s controversial land reforms. The compensation was awarded by the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) in response to Zimbabwe’s land seizures, which aimed to address colonial-era land grabs.

The court ruling allows two separate lawsuits to proceed. In one case, a German and Swiss family is seeking to enforce a $276.1 million award, while in the other case, two corporations previously controlled by the same family are seeking to realise a $164.2 million compensation award.

Zimbabwe argued that U.S. courts lacked jurisdiction and that the cases should be heard within its own borders based on bilateral investment treaties. However, Zimbabwe’s arguments were unsuccessful as US District Judge, Amit P. Mehta, criticised their misinterpretation of bilateral treaties and confusing positions. Mehta said the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act (FSIA) doesn’t protect countries from enforcement lawsuits over arbitral awards.

