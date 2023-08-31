Zimbabwe Government Gazettes 2023 Election Results, Confirming President Mnangagwa's Victory

9 minutes ago

The Zimbabwean government has enacted Statutory Instrument (S.I.) 1380A of 2023, in accordance with the Electoral Act, confirming the victory of President Mnangagwa and other winners of the recent harmonised election. This enables the President’s upcoming inauguration for his second term, as well as the swearing-in of Parliamentarians and councillors.

According to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), President Mnangagwa of the ZANU PF party secured the majority vote, with 52.6 percent, defeating 10 other candidates, including Mr. Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) who came in second with 44 percent. The Zanu-PF party also gained a majority in Parliament, winning 136 seats, with the CCC securing 73 seats.

The proclamation in the Government Gazette confirmed President Mnangagwa’s election as the President of Zimbabwe. The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) also confirmed the election of senators representing chiefs, as well as senators representing persons with disabilities. Citing the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba as the confirming authority, the Government Gazette reads:

