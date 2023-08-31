ZRP Has Released Names Of Victims In Fatal Road Accident Near Marondera

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released the names of the victims involved in a fatal road accident on the Harare-Mutare road near Marondera on August 30, 2023. According to Assistant Inspector Paul Nyathi, the accident occurred when a Honda Fit vehicle collided head-on with a VW Toures at the 60 km peg. He said:

FATAL ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENT AT THE 60 KM PEG ALONG HARARE-MUTARE ROAD, MARONDERA

The Zimbabwe Republic Police announces names of eight (08) victims who died in fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 60 km peg along Harare-Mutate Road on 30th August 2023 when a Honda Fit vehicle collided head-on with a VW Toures.

The victims were positively identified as follows:-

Walter MARIMO, male adult, 19 years old

Watch SILAS, male, 36 years old

Gatawa SHADRECK, male, 46 years old

5ongore MASIYIWA, male, 50 years old

Desmond MAKOSO, male, 28 years old

Kenneth MABWE, male, 29 years old

Andress GONDOLOSI, female adult, 29 years old

Devine WATCH, male juvenile, 8 years old

The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges motorists to exercise extreme caution on the roads, avoid speeding and overtaking when it is not safe to do so.

