ZRP Has Released Names Of Victims In Fatal Road Accident Near Marondera

August 30, 2023
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released the names of the victims involved in a fatal road accident on the Harare-Mutare road near Marondera on August 30, 2023. According to Assistant Inspector Paul Nyathi, the accident occurred when a Honda Fit vehicle collided head-on with a VW Toures at the 60 km peg. He said:
FATAL ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENT AT THE 60 KM PEG ALONG HARARE-MUTARE ROAD, MARONDERA
The Zimbabwe Republic Police announces names of eight (08) victims who died in fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 60 km peg along Harare-Mutate Road on 30th August 2023 when a Honda Fit vehicle collided head-on with a VW Toures.
The victims were positively identified as follows:-
- Walter MARIMO, male adult, 19 years old
- Watch SILAS, male, 36 years old
- Gatawa SHADRECK, male, 46 years old
- 5ongore MASIYIWA, male, 50 years old
- Desmond MAKOSO, male, 28 years old
- Kenneth MABWE, male, 29 years old
- Andress GONDOLOSI, female adult, 29 years old
- Devine WATCH, male juvenile, 8 years old
The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges motorists to exercise extreme caution on the roads, avoid speeding and overtaking when it is not safe to do so.Feedback
According to the ZRP’s preliminary statement, the Honda Fit vehicle was carrying eight passengers while the other vehicle had one passenger. Some individuals on social media have criticized the police, blaming them for the accident and alleging that they overlook illegal public transportation vehicles known as “Mshika shika.” They find it unacceptable that the Honda Fit, designed for up to five passengers, was carrying eight individuals. They suspect that the vehicle may have passed multiple police checkpoints through alleged bribery.
