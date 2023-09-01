Botswana's President Masisi Has Congratulated Zimbabwe's President-elect Mnangagwa

It gives me great pleasure to extend to you, on behalf of the Government and the people of the Republic of Botswana, our sincere congratulations on your electoral victory.

Your resounding victory is a clear demonstration of the trust and confidence that the people of Zimbabwe have in your visionary leadership. I wish to commend through you, the Government and the people of Zimbabwe for adhering to the message of peace during the elections, a dear reflection of your country’s commitment to the democratic ideals that are a distinguishing factor of the SADC Region.

Your Excellency, as you once again take the responsibilities of your high Office, I wish to assure you and the people of Zimbabwe of our commitment to work closely with you and your Government in further deepening the bonds of friendship that exist between our two countries and peoples.

I wish you a successful second term of Office, personal good health, as well as, peace and prosperity for the people of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

Please accept, Your Excellency and Dear Brother, the assurances of my highest consideration and esteem.

Zimbabwe conducted harmonized elections on August 23-24, 2023, resulting in a victory for ZANU PF and President Mnangagwa, according to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC). However, the runner-up, Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has rejected the results, citing numerous irregularities. Chamisa is calling for fresh elections overseen by an impartial body instead of the perceived biased ZEC.

The government of Zimbabwe has officially announced that President Mnangagwa’s inauguration and swearing-in ceremony will take place on Monday, September 4, 2023, at the National Sports Stadium.

Tags

Leave a Comment