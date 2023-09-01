CCC Demands Release Of Sikhala And Ngarivhume As Condition For Fresh Elections

5 minutes ago

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has demanded the immediate release of detained opposition leaders, Job Sikhala and Jacob Ngarivhume, along with others, as a precondition for conducting fresh elections. The party has rejected the results of the recent harmonised elections held on August 23-24, 2023, which declared ZANU PF as the winner of the majority of National Assembly seats and President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the winner of the presidential election, defeating CCC candidate Nelson Chamisa.

The CCC party argues that the elections were marred by significant flaws, rendering the outcome illegitimate. They propose conducting new elections under the supervision of an impartial electoral body, different from the allegedly biased Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC). Alternatively, they suggest that the elections be overseen by regional organisations such as SADC, the African Union (AU), or the United Nations (UN).

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi emphasised the need for the unconditional release of all political prisoners. The party asserts that their detention is unjust and undermines the fairness and credibility of the electoral process. He said:

