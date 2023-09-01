Education Ministry Confirms Schools Open On September 4

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has confirmed that schools will open on September 4 as planned, disregarding rumours on social media about a delay until September 12. This decision comes despite teachers’ calls for a postponement due to increased political tensions following the disputed elections. In a statement seen by Pindula News, the Ministry emphasized that any official changes regarding school openings would be communicated through formal channels and not through social media. Read the statement:

SCHOOLS OPENING

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education wishes to confirm that there is no deviation from the original school calendar. The general public is hereby informed that as announced before the Third Term begins on 4 September 2023 and ends on 1 December 2023. There has been no change to the calendar and for any official news concerning the school calendar, formal channels of communication will be used, not social media.

For general queries and enquiries, members of the public are advised to contact their local Districts and Provincial Education Offices as well as Ministry’s toll free line 317.

