POTRAZ Warns Of Unauthorized Satellites As SpaceX's Starlink Equipment Trickle Into Zimbabwean Market

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has issued a warning to the public regarding the use of unauthorised satellite internet service in the country as SpaceX’s Starlink equipment trickle into the Zimbabwean market. The regulator said possessing or operating telecommunication equipment or systems without a valid license, certificate, or authorization from POTRAZ is considered a legal offence.
In a notice seen by Pindula News, POTRAZ outlined the licensing framework for satellite internet services in Zimbabwe. According to current regulations, satellite internet can be provided by public network operators or foreign-based satellite service providers/operators. Foreign providers can offer their services in Zimbabwe either through partnerships with licensed local network operators or by obtaining their own licenses.
Read the full statement below:
1) The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) regulates the provision of postal and telecommunications services in Zimbabwe. The mandate of POTRAZ includes licensing of postal and telecommunications service providers and enforcement of compliance with licence conditions and applicable laws for the sector. The licences are issued in terms of the Postal and Telecommunications Act [Chapter 12:05) (The Act), as read with the Postal and Telecommunications (Licensing, Registration and Certification) Regulations, 2021,Feedback
2) Under the current licensing framework, the provision of internet by means of satellite systems can be done by Public Network Operators or by foreign-based satellite service providers/operators. A foreign-based Satelite Service Provider/Operator can offer services in Zimbabwe using any of the following options: –
i) Through duly licensed Public Network Operators. Under this arrangement the Satellite Operator and the local network. Operators enter a Virtual Network Operator (VNO) agreement, that must be approved by the Authority, to ensure that the Public Network Operator meets legal and regulatory requirements stipulated in the licence.
ii) A Satellite Service Provider/Operator can apply for their own licence that would authorise them to provide services.
iii) End users can apply for private network licences which would authorise the utilisation of externally operated Satellite systems.
3) The Act prohibits the provision of telecommunication services or operation of telecommunication systems, including the possession or control of radio transmission equipment without a licence, certificate or authorisation expressly given by POTRAZ.
4) It has come to the attention of the Authority that there are entities masquerading as licensed satellite service Providers or local agents accredited to distribute customer premises equipment for the provision of satellite-based internet services to unsuspecting members of the public.
5) The public is reminded that only service providers who are licensed or authorised by POTRAZ are permitted at law to provide telecommunication services or distribute/install customer premises equipment for purposes of providing telecommunications services including satellite-based broadband internet services to customers or end-users.
6) The public is further reminded that local licensed Operators are only allowed to distribute satellite-based internet services if their VNO agreements have been approved by the Authority.
7) Being found in possession of or operating a telecommunication equipment/ system without a valid licence, certificate or authorisation from POTRAZ is a statutory offence punishable at law.
Be guided accordingly
