Zimbabwean Striker Admiral Muskwe Joins Exeter City On A Season-Long Loan From Luton Town

We are delighted to announce the signing of striker Admiral Muskwe on a season-long loan from Premier League newbies Luton Town, subject to EFL approval.

The 25-year-old Zimbabwean, who signed for Leicester aged nine in 2007, becomes Gary Caldwell’s tenth summer signing.

In the summer of 2016, Muskwe signed his first professional deal with the Foxes, and made his first important loan move of his career to Swindon Town in the January window of 2020.

A successful loan at Wycombe followed in a year later, and he would score his first professional goal within three weeks of joining the Chairboys. He added two more to his tally before the end of the 2021/22 Championship campaign.