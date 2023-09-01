Zimbabwean Striker Admiral Muskwe Joins Exeter City On A Season-Long Loan From Luton Town

Zimbabwean Striker Admiral Muskwe Joins Exeter City On A Season-Long Loan From Luton Town7 minutes ago
Zimbabwean striker Admiral Muskwe has signed a season-long loan agreement with League One team Exeter City, leaving Luton Town. The 25-year-old will be joining the Grecians in time for their upcoming match against Burton Albion on Saturday. Muskwe originally joined Luton Town in 2021 and made his debut in August of that year, contributing to a 3-0 victory against Peterborough. Since then, he has appeared in 26 games, scoring two goals. Muskwe also had a loan stint at Fleetwood last season. In a farewell message, Luton Town FC said:
Good luck at St James Park, Admiral!
Exeter City has officially announced the arrival of Admiral Muskwe, who will be donning jersey number 10 for the team. The club announced on its website:
We are delighted to announce the signing of striker Admiral Muskwe on a season-long loan from Premier League newbies Luton Town, subject to EFL approval.
The 25-year-old Zimbabwean, who signed for Leicester aged nine in 2007, becomes Gary Caldwell’s tenth summer signing.
In the summer of 2016, Muskwe signed his first professional deal with the Foxes, and made his first important loan move of his career to Swindon Town in the January window of 2020.
A successful loan at Wycombe followed in a year later, and he would score his first professional goal within three weeks of joining the Chairboys. He added two more to his tally before the end of the 2021/22 Championship campaign.
The Warriors striker, Admiral Muskwe, joined Luton in July 2021 and made his Championship debut in a season-opening victory against Peterborough. He scored his first goal for the team just three days later against Stevenage. Muskwe had a loan spell at Fleetwood Town, scoring three goals in 17 appearances last season. He has also represented Zimbabwe, scoring once in five international matches. Muskwe will wear the number 10 shirt for the team. Unfortunately, injuries kept him sidelined for much of the 2022-2023 season.
Luton was promoted to the English Premier League after defeating Coventry 6-5 in a playoff final.