Bulawayo Schools Receive Football Equipment Sourced From Puma

5 minutes ago

United States-based Zimbabwean football enthusiast, Innocent Hadebe, has urged local football administrators to take school football seriously and make every attempt to take part in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Schools Competition.

Hadebe said the lifting of the country’s suspension by FIFA provides local football administrators with an opportunity to develop football at the grassroots level.

The Sunday News reported that Hadebe and Premier Soccer League chief executive officer, Kenny Ndebele on Wednesday handed over football equipment sourced from Puma in the United States to schools in Bulawayo.

Feedback