DeMbare, Bosso Reignite Rivalry In "Battle Of Zimbabwe" Part II

Speaking to The Sunday Mail ahead of the match, DeMbare coach Genesis Mangombe said his players should control their emotions for the entirety of the match. He said:

This game is going to have a bit of tension in terms of the atmosphere, so we need to control our emotions so that we don’t have any problems.

Dynamos have not collected maximum points against Highlanders in the league since 14 May 2017, when they were awarded the game after the match was abandoned due to crowd trouble.

On 15 May 2022, a league match between the two rivals was also abandoned due to crowd trouble, before Bosso were awarded the match on a 3-0 scoreline.

On one hand, the Glamour Boys have won two and drawn one match since Mangombe took over from sacked Herbert Maruwa.

On the other, Bosso have suffered two consecutive defeats by identical 2-0 score lines against FC Platinum and Chicken Inn, going into today’s match.

Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito told The Sunday Mail that the two defeats are now water under the bridge. He said:

Those two defeats were very normal because the championship is very competitive, so we are not worried about it just yet. In football, if you lose one or two games, it doesn’t necessarily mean everything else is bad. We are moving on. We understand that we have players with character, who will give us a good result in the next game (against Dynamos). The match against Dynamos is one big game, that’s why it is called the Battle of Zimbabwe. To us, it is just another game worth three points. We will try to do our best to get the three points.

In their previous PSL match, DeMbare defeated a battling Cranborne Bullets 1-0 at Nyamhunga Stadium in Kariba last weekend. Said Mangombe:

Of late, the Highlanders have been losing. They have lost two games on the trot and we have been collecting some points, but that doesn’t mean Highlanders are no longer a good side. We are going there with a cautious approach, and aim to try to match our opponents in all aspects. We will try to keep possession, which is our strength, and that’s my philosophy.

Currently, five points separate Highlanders, who are second on the log standings, from Dynamos who are in fourth position going into today’s encounter.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment