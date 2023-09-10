Pindula|Search Pindula
Account

2023 Elections Results Update

Click to see results
HomeGeneral

Former Clerk Of Parliament Austin Zvoma Dies

4 minutes ago
Sun, 10 Sep 2023 10:41:19 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Former Clerk Of Parliament Austin Zvoma Dies

Former Clerk of Parliament Austin Zvoma has died.

NewsDay quoted an unnamed senior Parliament of Zimbabwe official confirming Zvoma’s death. Said the official:

Yes, it’s true, but I am not the family spokesperson. I can’t talk before the family.

Posting on X, (formerly Twitter), Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) sportscaster Ian Zvoma captioned a photo of the former Clerk of Parliament with the words:

Rest in peace Chikonamombe. Our last conversation was about Liverpool and Manchester United. The one thing we never agreed on. You fought a good fight and the Zvoma clan will miss you dearly. They will remember the name AUSTIN Zvoma.

Austin Zvoma retired as Clerk of Parliament in November 2014.

In July 2020, Zvoma was listed in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

Zvoma was listed under the thematic group “Senior Civil Servants”. He was listed as having received a loan of US$75,807.00 which he allegedly never paid back.

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Austin Zvoma

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback