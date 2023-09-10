Goods Train Crushes "Lovebirds" In Beitbridge

5 minutes ago

A Beitbridge man employed by Bitumen World and his lover were on Saturday night fatally crushed by a goods train on the railway line about 60 kilometres north of Beitbridge along the track to Rutenga.

The man was off duty and apparently was spending some time with his lover on the rail line when they were crushed to death.

When contacted for a comment by NewsDay, ZRP’s officer commanding Beitbridge Police District Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo said he was not in the district and was not aware of the incident.

Feedback