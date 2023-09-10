Pair Arrested In Chinhoyi Trying To Sell Elephant Skin For US$1 500

Prosecutor Irene Mapfumo told the Court that on 08 September 2023 at around 2 PM, detectives on deployment in Mzari suburb were informed that Muzezewa was in possession of an elephant skin, which he intended to sell.

The detectives contacted Muzezewa purporting to be prospective buyers and convinced him to sell the elephant skin to them for US$1 500.

Muzezewa allegedly brought the contraband along Greenwood Terrace. However, when detectives identified themselves, he tried to run away but the cops caught up with him and apprehended him leading to recovery of the hide.

Upon interrogation, Muzezewa allegedly implicated his female co-accused as the owner of the article.

Gumbo who was in the vicinity was tracked and arrested.

Both the accused failed to produce a permit authorising them to deal in the elephant hide.

When they appeared in court on Saturday, a Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority (ZimParks) ecologist was yet to establish the value of the recovered property.

