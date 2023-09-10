Pakistan Embassy Donates Match And Training Balls To Dynamos

Pakistan Embassy Donates Match And Training Balls To Dynamos4 minutes ago
The Pakistan Embassy in Zimbabwe has donated 50 match and training balls to Dynamos Football Club, reported H-Metro.
The balls were manufactured by a company called Goldsoni Pakistan, which is based in Sialkot.
Goldsoni Pakistan reportedly manufactures about 70 percent of world footballs.
Speaking during the handover ceremony on Friday, Ambassador Murad Baseer, a former footballer himself, said:
It is my privilege that we have engaged with Dynamos FC, one of the top teams of the Premier Soccer League here in Zimbabwe. I believe this is just the beginning of our cooperation with the club.
I used to pass by the Alexandra Sports Club adjacent to our Embassy and see the Glamour Boys in training, being a sportsman myself, I realised that engaging with a local football team will bring people-to-people contact and generate goodwill between Zimbabwe and Pakistan.
Sports can become an amazing link between people and can transcend borders and inhibitions between people.
It is my endeavour to engage with the people of Zimbabwe and introduce Pakistani Sports companies to Zimbabwe.
I am sure that the training and match balls handed over to the club today will become a precursor for their success and future cooperation between Dynamos FC and Goldstoni Pakistan.
Also speaking during the handover ceremony, Dynamos board chairman Bernard Marriot-Lusengo expressed gratitude to the Embassy of Pakistan for the donation. He said:
I am very happy to be here, receiving such a huge gesture. I understand these balls are very expensive and they are of the highest quality.
They have been customised as well and that’s very symbolic of the relationship that we have just started.
I am very humbled as the club board chairman. I heard that the Ambassador (Baseer) was always peeping through our training sessions as he passed by where our team trains.
Eventually, he decided to engage the secretary general (Webster Marechera), culminating in this gift.
I would like to assure him that we are a trustworthy brand and we hope to enhance this relationship going forward.
Dynamos host Highlanders in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League at Barbourfields Stadium this Sunday. The match will be broadcast live on ZTN Prime (DStv Channel 294).
