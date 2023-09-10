UN Secretary General Congratulates Mnangagwa On His Election Victory

I look forward to the continued cooperation between Zimbabwe and the United Nations in the ongoing implementation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework 2022-2026 in order to accelerate development and ensure inclusive and sustainable economic growth, gender equality, human rights and climate action in Zimbabwe.

I take this opportunity to acknowledge the efforts of Zimbabwe to advance the political participation of women and to encourage you to promote gender parity in Cabinet and senior appointments.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Mnangagwa was sworn in for a second and final term last week and has since reappointed Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi as his deputies.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment