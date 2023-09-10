Pindula|Search Pindula
UN Secretary General Congratulates Mnangagwa On His Election Victory

4 minutes ago
Sun, 10 Sep 2023 04:30:40 GMT
UN Secretary General Congratulates Mnangagwa On His Election Victory

The United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has congratulated President Emmerson Mnangagwa following his re-election on 23 August 2023.

In a letter dated 08 September 2023, Guterres urged Mnangagwa to promote gender parity in Cabinet and senior appointments. He said:

I wish to congratulate you on your re-election as President of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

I look forward to the continued cooperation between Zimbabwe and the United Nations in the ongoing implementation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework 2022-2026 in order to accelerate development and ensure inclusive and sustainable economic growth, gender equality, human rights and climate action in Zimbabwe.

I take this opportunity to acknowledge the efforts of Zimbabwe to advance the political participation of women and to encourage you to promote gender parity in Cabinet and senior appointments.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Mnangagwa was sworn in for a second and final term last week and has since reappointed Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi as his deputies.

More: Pindula News

