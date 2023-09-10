Women's Group Demands A Gender-balanced Cabinet

5 minutes ago

The Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe (WCOZ) and the opposition Labour, Economists and African Democrats (LEAD) party have urged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to appoint a gender-balanced cabinet.

Section 104 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe says “In appointing Ministers and Deputy Ministers, the President must be guided by considerations of regional and gender balance.”

WCOZ said women remain under-represented in the National Assembly and this reveals “the patriarchal nature of public leadership and the systematic discrimination of women” in Zimbabwe. The group said:

