Captains Of Industry Bemoan Liquidity Squeeze

5 minutes ago

Captains of industry have urged the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) to ease its strict monetary policy in the post-election period claiming this will increase liquidity and boost aggregate demand.

They say tighter monetary and fiscal policies are hurting the economy as companies are operating at reduced capacity.

In months leading up to the 23 August elections, the RBZ and the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development pursued tighter monetary and fiscal policies and vowed they would remain in place for some time.

