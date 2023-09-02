Chamisa In SADC Diplomatic Offensive To Annul Election Results | Report

Chamisa In SADC Diplomatic Offensive To Annul Election Results | Report4 minutes ago
CCC leader Nelson Chamisa has reportedly deployed Jameson Timba and Gladys Hlatshwayo to selected SADC countries, to convince them that the 23 August 2023 election was rigged and therefore, should be nullified.
Chamisa’s diplomatic offensive will reportedly start in South Africa, the regional economic powerhouse.
This comes after the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) announced ZANU PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa winner with 2 350 711 votes (52.6%) against Chamisa, who garnered 1 967 343 (44%) of total 4 468 740 ballots.
Chamisa, however, rejected the outcome describing the polls as a sham, and called for fresh elections.
The SADC Election Observer Mission (SEOM) chaired by former Zambian Vice President, Nevers Mumba, had already cast doubt on the credibility of the election in its preliminary report.
Self-exiled former ZANU PF Politburo member Jonathan Moyo argued that Timba and Hlatshwayo were “greenhorns”. He said:
Curiously, and in a development that is emblematic of Chamisa’s insecure leadership style, Timba and Hlatshwayo do not have the high-level diplomatic exposure, experience, skills, contacts and recognition in the region that Tendai Biti and Prof Welshman Ncube have.
There’s no need for a rocket scientist to understand why Chamisa did not deploy [Tendai] Biti and [Welshman] Ncube.
Invariably, insecure political leaders who suffer from all sorts of complexes do not deploy their best assets nor do they make the best decisions, even in times when any objective analysis dictates that they should!
More: Pindula News