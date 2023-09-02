Chamisa In SADC Diplomatic Offensive To Annul Election Results | Report

4 minutes ago

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa has reportedly deployed Jameson Timba and Gladys Hlatshwayo to selected SADC countries, to convince them that the 23 August 2023 election was rigged and therefore, should be nullified.

Chamisa’s diplomatic offensive will reportedly start in South Africa, the regional economic powerhouse.

This comes after the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) announced ZANU PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa winner with 2 350 711 votes (52.6%) against Chamisa, who garnered 1 967 343 (44%) of total 4 468 740 ballots.

