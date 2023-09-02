Govt Targets Informal Sector To Broaden Tax Base

9 minutes ago

The Government is targetting informal traders for taxation in a bid to increase revenue and also over fears that as the economy becomes more dollarised, the tax base could decrease by 25 percent as the informal sector fails to pay tax.

Zimbabwe’s economy is largely informal, and as a result, the country’s tax collection agency, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) faces several challenges in raising revenue to fund the Government’s operations.

Business Times reported Treasury sources as saying the fiscal authorities were targetting foreign-owned shops among several strategies to broaden the tax base. Said a source:

Feedback