Health Professions Authority Urges The Public To Use Registered Medical Facilities

We seek to promote high standards of the healthcare delivery system in Zimbabwe and how we do this is through the regulation and coordination of activities of all health professionals, health profession councils and healthcare institutions in an ethical, efficient and professional manner.

We have what is known as the Patients’ Charter which is a document that enshrines the rights of the patient when they go to health institutions.

As we move about as HPA governed by the Health Professions Act, it requires that HPA conducts inspections of all health institutions throughout the country and as we are conducting these inspections, this is when we are approving or closing down health institutions that do not meet the minimum requirements.

As our inspectors are moving around across the country we are looking at registration and inspections of the hospitals as well as renewal processes.

She said members of the public who are aggrieved by the service offered at any health institution should report to HPA so that the matter is investigated.

Pindula News

