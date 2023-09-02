Maimane Urges Ramaphosa Not To "Undermine" SADC By Attending ED Inauguration

However, Maimane, who is a vocal critic of Zimbabwe’s ZANU PF party, said that by attending, Ramaphosa would be undermining the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) on the Zimbabwe elections.

In a post on Twitter, now X, Maimane warned that by attending Mnangagwa’s swearing-in ceremony, Ramaphosa would be prolonging the “crisis” in Zimbabwe. He wrote:

Do not attend this inauguration @CyrilRamaphosa do not undermine SADC and do not extend the crisis in Zimbabwe which is affecting South Africa.

In a previous statement, SADC’s Electoral Observer Mission (SEOM) said that the manner in which the Harmonised Elections were conducted “fell short of the requirements of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, the Electoral Act, and the SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections…”

Ramaphosa’s office has yet to officially reveal whether he will be attending or not.

However, in a previous statement, Ramaphosa congratulated the people of Zimbabwe for holding peaceful elections.

He also said he noted the concerns raised by international observers missions and those from the AU and SADC.

