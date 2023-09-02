Mutsvangwa Confirms President-elect Mnangagwa's Inauguration On Monday 4 September 2023

Mutsvangwa Confirms President-elect Mnangagwa's Inauguration On Monday 4 September 20232 minutes ago
Senator Monica Mutsvangwa, the Minister of Information in Zimbabwe, has officially announced that the inauguration and swearing-in of President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa will take place on Monday, September 4, 2023. In a statement seen by Pindula News, she invited all Zimbabweans to attend the ceremony at the National Sports Stadium in Harare. The Minister said celebrations will be followed by a luncheon at State House for invited dignitaries. The gates will open at 6 am, and transportation will be provided for those in need. She said the inauguration will feature performances by various artists, with Jah Prayzah headlining the event. Additionally, there will be a football match between the Zimbabwe Warriors and the Namibian National Team, known as the Brave Warriors. Read the statement released on September 2, 2023:
HE PRESIDENT EMMERSON MNANGAGWA INAUGURATION
The nation is hereby informed that the inauguration ceremony for His Excellency President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will be held on Monday 04 September 2023.
This follows his resounding re-election in the 2023 Harmonised Elections.Feedback
The main celebrations will be held at the National Sports Stadium in Harare followed by a luncheon at State House for invited dignitaries_
Members of the public who wish to attend are advised that gates open at 6 am and buses are available to transport those in need.
A number of artists are lined up to perform at the inauguration ceremonies which will be headlined by Jah Prayzah. Chief Hwenie Sandra Ndebele and others A football match between the Zimbabwe Warriors and the Namibian National Team known as the Brave Warriors will follow the inauguration ceremony.
All Zimbabweans are welcome to witness this glorious celebration at the National Sports Stadium. Nyika Inovakwa nevene vayo. Ilizwe takhiwa ngabanikazi balo!
There were uncertainties surrounding the scheduled event as neither the government nor the ruling party had officially announced it. Some analysts even speculated that the earlier circulated letter attributed to James Manzou, the Secretary for Foreign Affairs, might be fake. They said the purpose of the alleged letter was to compel the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), which had rejected the 23-24 August 2023 elections, to approach the courts. If the CCC had taken legal action, it could have halted the inauguration since it must occur when there are no pending cases. However, some analysts discouraged the CCC from going to court, claiming that they were influenced by the ruling party, ZANU PF, and would ultimately validate the “fraudulent” elections.
The CCC has now decided to abandon its legal challenge against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s declared election victory. Instead, they are relying on diplomatic pressure. The CCC has called for fresh elections under the supervision of “impartial” bodies rather than the perceived biased Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).
