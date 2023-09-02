Premier Soccer League 2023 Matchday 21 Fixtures, TV Info, Venues

Premier Soccer League 2023 Matchday 21 Fixtures, TV Info, Venues5 minutes ago
The 2023 Zimbabwe Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matchday 21 fixtures will be played this Saturday and Sunday.
Log-leaders Highlanders, who are reeling from their first defeat of the season at the hands of FC Platinum last weekend, face Chicken Inn, who also harbour title ambitions.
On Saturday, ZTN Prime will broadcast the Herentals College versus Ngezi Platinum Stars match at Mandava Stadium.
On Sunday, ZTN will show the Highlanders versus Chicken Inn clash set for Barbourfields Stadium.
See the Matchday 21 Fixtures in full below:
Saturday, 02 September 2023
Bulawayo Chiefs vs. FC Platinum (Luveve Stadium)
Sheasham vs. Hwange (Bata Stadium)
Simba Bhora vs. Yadah Stars (Baobab Stadium)
Cranborne Bullets vs Dynamos (Nyamhunga Stadium)
Herentals College vs. Ngezi Platinum Stars (Mandava Stadium)
Manica Diamonds vs. Green Fuel (Gibbo Stadium)
Sunday, 03 September 2023
Highlanders vs. Chicken Inn (Barbourfields Stadium)
Triangle United vs. ZPC Kariba (Gibbo Stadium)
CAPS United vs. Black Rhinos (Bata Stadium)
All matches kick off at 3 PM
