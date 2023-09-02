Premier Soccer League 2023 Matchday 21 Fixtures, TV Info, Venues

Click to see results

5 minutes ago

The 2023 Zimbabwe Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matchday 21 fixtures will be played this Saturday and Sunday.

Log-leaders Highlanders, who are reeling from their first defeat of the season at the hands of FC Platinum last weekend, face Chicken Inn, who also harbour title ambitions.

On Saturday, ZTN Prime will broadcast the Herentals College versus Ngezi Platinum Stars match at Mandava Stadium.

