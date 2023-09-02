Pindula|Search Pindula
PSL Matchday 21 Saturday Results, Bulawayo Chiefs Hold FC Platinum

4 minutes ago
Sat, 02 Sep 2023 17:03:17 GMT
Bulawayo Chiefs produced one of their best performances this season to claim a point from Castle Lager Premier Soccer League defending champions FC Platinum this Saturday.

The match, played at Luveve Stadium, ended 1-1, with both goals coming in the first half.

Farau Matare scored for Chiefs, while Brian Banda found the back of the net for FC Platinum.

The two goals were scored within the first 10 minutes of the game.

Dynamos revived their title hopes with a 1-0 win over Cranborne Bullets at Nyamhunga Stadium in Kariba.

Emmanuel Jalai’s first-ever goal for Dynamos off a Kevin Moyo free kick ensured the Glamour Boys return to Harare with maximum points.

In other PSL matches played on Saturday, Sheasham beat Hwange 1-0, Simba Bhora and Yadah Stars drew 1-1, while Ngezi Platinum Stars’ title charge suffered a setback after falling 2-1 at Herentals.

Full results from Saturday’s fixtures

Bulawayo Chiefs 1-1 FC Platinum

Sheasham 1-0 Hwange

Simba Bhora 1-1 Yadah

Cranborne Bullets 0-1 Dynamos

Herentals 2-1 Ngezi Platinum

Manica Diamonds 2-0 Green Fuel

