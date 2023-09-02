Tapiwa Makore's Father In Electoral Setback

At Chinyani Pre-School, Makore got 55 votes while the ZANU PF candidate got 57. The trend continued in two other polling stations in the wards.

Makore blamed the ZANU PF-affiliated group Forever Associates of Zimbabwe (FAZ), for his loss, saying FAZ members intimidated voters and this gave ZANU PF an advantage. He said:

FAZ (Forever Associates of Zimbabwe) intimidated voters, they contributed to my loss in the polls. What do you expect when people are voting while being monitored at a polling station? The votes I got were only from those who were brave.

Tapiwa Makore Jnr was a 7-year-old boy from Makore Village under Chief Mangwende in Murewa District, Mashonaland East Province who was brutally murdered on 17 September 2020 in a suspected ritual killing.

Tapiwa’s killers, his uncle and namesake Tapiwa Makore Snr and a herdboy Tafadzwa Shamba were sentenced to death.

Meanwhile, Munyaradzi Makore is hoping that the move by CCC to overturn the election result will result in fresh elections.

He said he would contest again if there 23 August election is nullified and a fresh election is declared.

Makore is a known opposition party member in the Nyamutumbu area of Murewa, a perceived ZANU PF stronghold.

