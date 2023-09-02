"Vapostori" Endorse 2023 Harmonised Elections | Full Statement

There was Peace before the Election, during the Election and after the Election

All Political Parties were given their constitutional right to deploy Polling agents

Local Observers, Foreign Observers, Local Media and Foreign Media were given the right to exercise their duties within their mandate.

The Zimbabwe Law enforcement did an applaudable job with their policing jurisdiction

ZEC made sure that every Voter did get a chance to exercise his/her constitutional right even in the areas that had faced minor logistical obstacles, they were all given time to vote.

ZEC handled the election in a transparent manner where all Political players were given the opportunity to participate in all processes that are according to the Law of Zimbabwe.

The 300-metre radius of each and every polling station was not violated.

The Votes Announcements and declarations were done according to the standards and guidelines of the Law of Zimbabwe.

Therefore this means that the 2023 August Harmonized Election was free, fair, transparent and credible elections.

As the Judicial Council of Vapostori religion in Zimbabwe we are concerned by some negative reports from some religious bodies and some Observer reports who have opted to ignore the peace, transparency and fairness in which the elections were held.

The National Judicial Council Of Vapostori would want to urge everyone who participated in the just-ended Harmonized Election to respect the Sovereignty of Zimbabwe and respect the Laws that govern all Zimbabwe institutions and Bodies.

The NJCV believes that the mandate of Election Observer Missions is not to question and interrogate the Institution and Legislative Laws of a Sovereignty Country.

The National Judicial Council Of Vapostori is duty-bound to continue protecting the Sovereignty of Zimbabwe, we did it through religious support dating back from the white colonial era until the Independence of Zimbabwe which came through 16 years of the liberation war.

Our Vapostori founding fathers were tortured, incarcerated, killed and detained for demanding freedom of Zimbabwe, demanding democracy, demanding one man one vote and demanding our Zimbabwe which should be governed by Zimbabweans.

The NJCV respects the International community and we strongly believe that we are friends to everyone and enemies to none.

In conclusion, we are urging the political players in Zimbabwe to maintain peace and avoid the unjustifiable tarnishing of this credible, peaceful transparent election.

We call all Zimbabweans to shun violence and commend the Police to continue doing their law enforcement duties.

We look forward to seeing a peaceful Inauguration and a productive Parliament.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment