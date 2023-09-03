CCC, ZAPU Mourn Heath Streak, Zimbabwe Cricket Legend

CCC, ZAPU Mourn Heath Streak, Zimbabwe Cricket Legend4 minutes ago
Opposition parties have paid tribute to the late legendary former Zimbabwe cricket team captain Heath Streak who succumbed to liver and colon cancer on Sunday, 03 September.
Streak, Zimbabwe’s all-time leading wicket-taker, died at the age of 49.
In a statement, the opposition CCC party described the late Streak as a legend who represented his country with honour and distinction. CCC said:
We stand together with the nation in grieving the loss of a legendary cricketer, Heath Streak. He was 49. He represented our country with great honor and distinction throughout his career.
Our heartfelt condolences go out to his wife and family during this difficult time. May his soul find eternal peace.
In their condolence message, ZAPU said Streak was “an athlete par excellence” and “a shining star”. The opposition party said:
We join Nadine and the Streak family in mourning a super patriot, an athlete par excellence, Heath Streak.
Zimbabwe has lost a shining star and an example of what it means to be Zimbabwean, regardless of race, ethnicity, etc. Go well Champ! You’re a hero!
Streak’s death was announced by his wife Nadine, who wrote on social media on Sunday morning:
In the early hours of this morning, Sunday, 3 September, the greatest love of my life and the father of my beautiful children, was carried to be with the angels from his home where he wished to spend his last days surrounded by his family and closest loved ones.
ESPN reported that Streak had been receiving specialist treatment at a hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa on a biweekly basis since May.
More: Pindula News