Chamisa Abandons Court Challenge | Report

ZimLive reported that a CCC legal team led by Jeremiah Bamu and David Coltart drafted papers for the Constitutional Court and had planned to file online at midday on Saturday.

The report added that after intense internal discussions, strategists decided that going to court would give Mnangagwa the “court endorsement he craves.”

Bulawayo-based lawyer Dumisani Dube told The Standard that Chamisa has up to Monday, 04 September to file a petition at the ConCourt. He said:

There is still up to Monday for them to file the court application challenging the election outcome. Once the application has been filed, the Chief Justice cannot proceed with the swearing-in of the president-elect until the matter has been finalised.

The Government late on Saturday announced that Mnangagwa’s inauguration is set to take place on Monday, 04 September at the National Sports Stadium.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment