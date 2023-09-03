Chidzambga Appointed Warriors Coach For ED Inauguration Match

The match will be the Warriors’ first international match since FIFA lifted its suspension of the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) from international football in July this year.

The Normalisation Committee appointed by FIFA to run the affairs of ZIFA until July 2024, is organising tomorrow’s game.

Despite recently advertising the Warriors coach post, the Normalisation Committee hasn’t yet started the recruitment process.

Speaking in a recent interview with a local daily publication, ZIFA Normalisation Committee boss Lincoln Mutasa said that more than 200 coaches have applied for jobs to coach Zimbabwe’s national football teams; the Warriors, Mighty Warriors, Young Warriors and the Young Mighty Warriors.

Mutasa, however, refused to reveal some of the coaches who have submitted their CVs.

Meanwhile, “Mhofu”, as Chidzambga is affectionately known by football fans, is the only coach to take Zimbabwe to two different AFCON finals (2004 and 2019).

The match between the Warriors and the Brave Warriors will kick off at 15:00.

