In May this year, Sean Williams, a current Zimbabwe cricketer and a close friend of Streak told Cricbuzz that the latter was battling colon and liver cancer. He was quoted as saying:

Heath has colon and liver cancer (Stage 4). All I know at this stage is Heath’s immediate family was called to go to him in South Africa and I am not sure of any details thereof. I did message Heath and he did respond but I’m sure at this stage the family will want privacy. It sounds like the cancer is spreading pretty quickly cause last week he was fishing. Heath is my mentor and did a lot of good things for a lot of people and basically saved my life and career. We just pray he will be OK.

In a statement in May, Streak’s family said the former cricketer was undergoing treatment in South Africa and asked for privacy. The statement said:

Heath has cancer and is undergoing treatment under one of the most respected oncologists in South Africa. He remains in good spirits and will continue to fight this disease in a similar vein to that which his opponents faced during his revered days on the cricket field. The family hopes that you understand and respect their wish for this to remain a private family matter, and thank you for your prayers and good wishes. There will be no further official statements regarding his health at this time. Any news that becomes public should be regarded as rumour.

Streak played for and captained the Zimbabwe national cricket team and by his statistical record, he is the best bowler to have played for Zimbabwe.

He is the all-time leading wicket-taker for Zimbabwe in Test cricket with 216 wickets and in ODI cricket with 239 wickets.

Streak retired from international cricket in October 2005 to become captain of Warwickshire County Cricket Club having previously played county cricket for Hampshire in the United Kingdom.

In 2021, Streak was banned for eight years after being charged with multiple breaches of the International Cricket Council (ICC)’s anti-corruption code.

Streak committed the offences during his role as coach of Zimbabwe and various domestic teams around the world.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment