Fuel Storage Depot Catches Fire In Bulawayo

Fuel Storage Depot Catches Fire In Bulawayo4 minutes ago
A petrol storage tank caught fire and exploded at a fuel storage depot in the Kelvin West industrial area in Bulawayo on Saturday.
The raging fire burnt several vehicles to shells and sent passersby both motorists and pedestrians along Khami Road fleeing in sheer terror.
The Sunday News reported that besides the storage tank, a fuel tanker belonging to a company identified as Multi-movers was reduced to a shell.
One of the owners of the truck only identified as Admire said the tank was about to load fuel at the depot when it caught fire.
The fuel storage depot is located along Khami Road next to the District Development Fund now RIDA depot at Kelvin West.
The depot is operated by a company identified as Cleaver Investment.
It took the fire brigade about 30 minutes to extinguish the fire after having waited 30 minutes to move in saying it was too risky to get close to the fire.
When the inferno had been put out, people started taking away property from offices as well as cars within the premises.
More: Pindula News