Mnangagwa Inauguration Set For 04 September

This follows his resounding re-election in the 2023 Harmonised Elections.

The main celebrations will be held at the National Sports Stadium in Harare followed by a luncheon at State House for invited dignitaries.

Members of the public who wish to attend are advised that gates open at 6 AM and buses are available to transport those in need.

A number of artists are lined up to perform at the inauguration ceremonies which will be headlined by Jah Prayzah, Chief Hwenje and Sandra Ndebele and others.

A football match between the Zimbabwe Warriors and the Namibian National Team known as the Brave Warriors will follow the inauguration ceremony.

All Zimbabweans are welcome to witness this glorious celebration at the National Sports Stadium.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade has already sent out letters to foreign embassies inviting them to the inauguration on Monday.

The Foreign Affairs Secretary James Manzou said diplomats whose leaders will not be attending the ceremony should not come.

