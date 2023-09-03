Mnangagwa Inauguration Set For 04 September

Mnangagwa Inauguration Set For 04 September4 minutes ago
President-Elect Emmerson Mnangagwa will be officially inaugurated and sworn into office on Monday, 04 September 2023 for his second and final term.
In a statement, Minister of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa, said the ceremony will be held at the National Sports Stadium in Harare and members of the public are free to attend. Reads the statement:
The nation is hereby informed that the inauguration ceremony for His Excellency President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will be held on Monday 04 September 2023.Feedback
This follows his resounding re-election in the 2023 Harmonised Elections.
The main celebrations will be held at the National Sports Stadium in Harare followed by a luncheon at State House for invited dignitaries.
Members of the public who wish to attend are advised that gates open at 6 AM and buses are available to transport those in need.
A number of artists are lined up to perform at the inauguration ceremonies which will be headlined by Jah Prayzah, Chief Hwenje and Sandra Ndebele and others.
A football match between the Zimbabwe Warriors and the Namibian National Team known as the Brave Warriors will follow the inauguration ceremony.
All Zimbabweans are welcome to witness this glorious celebration at the National Sports Stadium.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade has already sent out letters to foreign embassies inviting them to the inauguration on Monday.
The Foreign Affairs Secretary James Manzou said diplomats whose leaders will not be attending the ceremony should not come.
