Newly-elected CCC Councillor Abducted And Tortured | Report

The panic displayed by the Harare regime is indicative of their knowledge that they did not win the 2023 election.

This comes after another CCC activist, Nelson Mukwenha, was allegedly abducted by suspected State security agents on 26 August.

According to Amnesty International, on 26 August 2023, Mukwenha was part of a crowd of people that prevented suspected security officials from abducting Promise Mkwananzi, spokesperson of the CCC, during a press conference in Harare.

Later that evening, Mukwenha was reportedly picked up by suspected security officials at his home in Highfields, Harare.

Mukwenha was then tortured and dumped in a forest in Mapinga.

