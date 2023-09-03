Newly-elected CCC Councillor Abducted And Tortured | Report

Newly-elected CCC Councillor Abducted And Tortured | Report3 minutes ago
The opposition CCC has blamed the Government for the alleged abduction and torture of one of its newly-elected councillors in Harare.
Posting on social media site X, CCC said Glen Norah councillor, Womberaishe Nhende was abducted, tortured, drugged, and dumped in Mapinga, Mashonaland West Province. Reads the post:
…our Glen Norah councilor, Womberaishe Nhende… was abducted, tortured, drugged, and dumped in Mapinga by the Harare regime. His only “crime” is being a member of CCC.Feedback
The panic displayed by the Harare regime is indicative of their knowledge that they did not win the 2023 election.
This comes after another CCC activist, Nelson Mukwenha, was allegedly abducted by suspected State security agents on 26 August.
According to Amnesty International, on 26 August 2023, Mukwenha was part of a crowd of people that prevented suspected security officials from abducting Promise Mkwananzi, spokesperson of the CCC, during a press conference in Harare.
Later that evening, Mukwenha was reportedly picked up by suspected security officials at his home in Highfields, Harare.
Mukwenha was then tortured and dumped in a forest in Mapinga.
More: Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals