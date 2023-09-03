PSL Matchday 21 Results, Highlanders Lose Again

8 minutes ago

Highlanders suffered a major setback in the race for the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) title after losing a second match in a row.

Bosso, who are still top of the league table, were beaten 2-0 by Chicken Inn in a match played at Barboufields Stadium this Sunday.

Second-half goals from Brian Muza (77′) and Micheal Charamba (88′) piled misery on Highlanders who suffered their first defeat of the season last weekend, losing 1-0 to defending champions FC Platinum.

