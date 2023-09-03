PSL Matchday 21 Results, Highlanders Lose Again

PSL Matchday 21 Results, Highlanders Lose Again8 minutes ago
Highlanders suffered a major setback in the race for the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) title after losing a second match in a row.
Bosso, who are still top of the league table, were beaten 2-0 by Chicken Inn in a match played at Barboufields Stadium this Sunday.
Second-half goals from Brian Muza (77′) and Micheal Charamba (88′) piled misery on Highlanders who suffered their first defeat of the season last weekend, losing 1-0 to defending champions FC Platinum.
However, Bosso are still top of the log standings with 41 points from 21 games.
Manica Diamonds are second with 39 points, and Ngezi Platinum Stars are in third place and also on 39 points.
Dynamos, who have won two PSL matches and drawn one since the sacking of Herbert Maruwa, occupy the fourth spot with 36 points.
Simba Bhora, (22 points), Yadah Stars (21 points), Cranborne Bullets (18 points), and Black Rhinos (16 points), are in the relegation zone.
Full results from Saturday and Sunday fixtures
- Highlanders 0-2 Chicken Inn
- Triangle United 1-0 ZPC Kariba
- CAPS United 0-0 Black Rhinos
- Bulawayo Chiefs 1-1 FC Platinum
- Sheasham 1-0 Hwange
- Simba Bhora 1-1 Yadah
- Cranborne Bullets 0-1 Dynamos
- Herentals 2-1 Ngezi Platinum
- Manica Diamonds 2-0 Green Fuel
