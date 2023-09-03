Schools In Harare To Reopen On 06 September - Mangwana

5 minutes ago

The Government has deferred the reopening of schools in Harare for the Third Term to Wednesday 6 September 2023.

All schools were scheduled to reopen on Monday, 04 September 2023 and while the date has not changed for the schools in the country’s other nine provinces, the holiday for learners in Harare has been extended by another two days.

The latest development was announced by Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Secretary, Ndavaningi Mangwana, who, however, did not give reasons for the postponement. Mangwana tweeted:

