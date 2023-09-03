Schools In Harare To Reopen On 06 September - Mangwana

Schools In Harare To Reopen On 06 September - Mangwana5 minutes ago
The Government has deferred the reopening of schools in Harare for the Third Term to Wednesday 6 September 2023.
All schools were scheduled to reopen on Monday, 04 September 2023 and while the date has not changed for the schools in the country’s other nine provinces, the holiday for learners in Harare has been extended by another two days.
The latest development was announced by Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Secretary, Ndavaningi Mangwana, who, however, did not give reasons for the postponement. Mangwana tweeted:
This is to notify that schools in Harare are now opening on Wednesday 6 September 2023.
Late last week, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education had to refute social media claims that the commencement of the 2023 Third Term had been postponed to 14 September.
In a statement, the Ministry said schools will open on 04 September as planned, adding that any official changes regarding school openings would be communicated through formal channels and not through social media.
More: Pindula News