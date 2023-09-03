Pindula|Search Pindula
Account

2023 Elections Results Update

Click to see results
HomeFootball

Warriors Squad For Mnangagwa Inauguration Match Revealed

5 minutes ago
Sun, 03 Sep 2023 11:58:42 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Warriors Squad For Mnangagwa Inauguration Match Revealed

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Normalisation Committee has assigned veteran former Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambga and Sheasham coach Lizwe Sweswe to take charge of a Warriors squad of locally-based players for Monday, 04 September’s match against Namibia.

The friendly match will be one of several activities lined up for President-Elect Emmerson Mnangagwa’s inauguration at the National Sports Stadium.

Twenty locally-based players have been selected to be in the Warriors squad to face the Brave Warriors.

Read the list below:

GOALKEEPERS

Simbarashe Chinani (Simba Bhora) Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

DEFENDERS

Peter Muduhwa (Highlanders) Frank Makarati (Dynamos) Farai Banda (Manica Diamonds) Xolani Ndlovu (Chicken Inn) Thubelihle Jubane (Sheasham) Godknows Murwira (CAPS United) Tawanda Chisi (Manica Diamonds)

MIDFIELDERS

Shepherd Mhlanga (Chicken Inn) Brighton Manhire (Highlanders) Mthokozisi Msebe (Bulawayo Chiefs) Tanaka Shandirwa (Dynamos) Brian Banda (FC Platinum) Thulani Joseph (CAPS United)

STRIKERS

Fortune Binzi (Manica Diamonds) Tinashe Balakasi (Simba Bhora) Obriel Chirinda (Bulawayo Chiefs) Walter Musona (FC Platinum) Liberty Masveure (Sheasham)

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

InaugurationThe WarriorsWarriors

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback