Warriors Squad For Mnangagwa Inauguration Match Revealed

5 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Normalisation Committee has assigned veteran former Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambga and Sheasham coach Lizwe Sweswe to take charge of a Warriors squad of locally-based players for Monday, 04 September’s match against Namibia.

The friendly match will be one of several activities lined up for President-Elect Emmerson Mnangagwa’s inauguration at the National Sports Stadium.

Twenty locally-based players have been selected to be in the Warriors squad to face the Brave Warriors.

