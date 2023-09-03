Warriors Squad For Mnangagwa Inauguration Match Revealed

Warriors Squad For Mnangagwa Inauguration Match Revealed5 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Normalisation Committee has assigned veteran former Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambga and Sheasham coach Lizwe Sweswe to take charge of a Warriors squad of locally-based players for Monday, 04 September’s match against Namibia.
The friendly match will be one of several activities lined up for President-Elect Emmerson Mnangagwa’s inauguration at the National Sports Stadium.
Twenty locally-based players have been selected to be in the Warriors squad to face the Brave Warriors.
Read the list below:
GOALKEEPERS
Simbarashe Chinani (Simba Bhora) Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars)
DEFENDERS
Peter Muduhwa (Highlanders) Frank Makarati (Dynamos) Farai Banda (Manica Diamonds) Xolani Ndlovu (Chicken Inn) Thubelihle Jubane (Sheasham) Godknows Murwira (CAPS United) Tawanda Chisi (Manica Diamonds)
MIDFIELDERS
Shepherd Mhlanga (Chicken Inn) Brighton Manhire (Highlanders) Mthokozisi Msebe (Bulawayo Chiefs) Tanaka Shandirwa (Dynamos) Brian Banda (FC Platinum) Thulani Joseph (CAPS United)
STRIKERS
Fortune Binzi (Manica Diamonds) Tinashe Balakasi (Simba Bhora) Obriel Chirinda (Bulawayo Chiefs) Walter Musona (FC Platinum) Liberty Masveure (Sheasham)
