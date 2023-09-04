Five Homeless Men Murdered Inside A Week In Harare

The body was of a man believed to be in his 30s and had been dismembered, with the male organ missing.

On 01 September, police recovered the body of a man, believed to be a vagrant near First Capital Bank at the corner of Innez Terrace Road and Robert Mugabe. He had horrific head injuries.

On 03 September, at about 11.30 AM, a dead body was found on a flight of stairs of a building at Nelson Mandela and 7th Street in the Avenues area.

The victim was believed to be a homeless man who sometimes slept on the stairs where he was found. The body had bruises on the stomach and a cut in the privates.

It is thought that the man died after he was repeatedly hit in the head with a rock.

On Monday, Police found two bodies of homeless men in an area close to the Simon Mazorodze Road flyover.

One of the victim’s stomach had been ripped open and police found internal body parts including a liver nearby.

