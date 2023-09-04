Gold Ore Heist Suspect Arrested, Appears In Court

Prosecutor Nkanyezi Xaba told the court that on the night of 18 April, Nyoni, who was in the company of several other suspects who are still at large, raided the mine. Said Xaba:

On August 18 at around 8 pm, the accused person in the company of Collen Mawisire, Usher Moyo, Marshall Dube, Zenzo Nkiwane, Trust Moyo, two others only identified as DK and Shepherd and one identified suspect who are all still at large, armed themselves with knobkerries, axes, hammer and machete and raided the complainant’s mine.

The gang allegedly attacked the complainant, disarming him of his loaded revolver containing three rounds of ammunition. Added Xaba:

They stole his identity card, NSSA card, CBZ bank debit card, and a cellphone. They took one of his trucks and drove to the gold processing plant where they loaded the gold ore and drove off.

The Inyathi area, rich in gold, has experienced a surge in robberies in recent times.

In January 2023, two soldiers and their three alleged associates robbed a local businessman at gunpoint, making off with both cash and a truck.

The soldiers were clad in military attire and brandished AK-47 service rifles.

