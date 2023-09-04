Hakainde Hichilema, Zambia's President, Boycotts Mnangagwa's Inauguration

The Zambian President has also not congratulated Mnangagwa on his disputed victory in the 2023 Harmonised Elections.

Hichilema is reportedly a close ally of Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa, who rejected the electoral outcome, alleging rigging.

The Zambian leader’s decision to snub Mnangagwa’s inauguration comes after the SADC Election Observer Mission (SEOM) headed by Nevers Mumba, former Zambian vice-president appointed by Hichilema, questioned the credibility of Zimbabwe’s recent general elections.

Hichilema has sent his Foreign Affairs Minister, Stanley Kakubo to Harare to witness Mnangagwa’s inauguration.

The majority of SADC Heads of State have also avoided attending Mnangagwa’s inauguration in person and instead, sent representatives.

Reports suggest that only three SADC Heads of State and Government, out of a possible fourteen, will attend the ceremony in person.

Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, Mozambican President Felipe Nyusi, and DRC’s Felix Tshisekedi will reportedly attend Mnangagwa’s official swearing-in ceremony.

