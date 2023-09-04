LIST: Foreign Dignitaries Set To Attend Mnangagwa's Inauguration

8 minutes ago

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade has confirmed the arrival of several foreign dignitaries who will attend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s inauguration at the National Sports Stadium in Harare this Monday, 04 September.

The Chairperson of SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, Zambia President Hakainde Hichilema, has sent his Foreign Minister Stanley Kakubo to attend the event.

Below is a list of foreign dignitaries who have arrived in Zimbabwe to attend the ceremony:

