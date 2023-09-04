LIST: Foreign Dignitaries Set To Attend Mnangagwa's Inauguration

LIST: Foreign Dignitaries Set To Attend Mnangagwa's Inauguration8 minutes ago
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade has confirmed the arrival of several foreign dignitaries who will attend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s inauguration at the National Sports Stadium in Harare this Monday, 04 September.
The Chairperson of SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, Zambia President Hakainde Hichilema, has sent his Foreign Minister Stanley Kakubo to attend the event.
Below is a list of foreign dignitaries who have arrived in Zimbabwe to attend the ceremony:
- Zambia’s Foreign Minister, Hon. Stanley Kakubo to represent President Hakainde Hichilema
- The Speaker of Parliament of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, Hon. Salama Ali Salem Hamma represents H.E Brahim Ghali, President of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic.
- Malawi’s Minister of Homeland Security, Hon. Ken Zikali Ng’oma to represent President Lazarus Chakwera.
- Hon. Fakridine Mahamoud, Minister of Interior Information, Decentralisation, and Territorial Administration to represent Comoros.
- Joaquim Alberto Chissano, Mozambique’s Second President.
- Zambia’s sixth President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu.
- Hon. Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin, South Sudan’s Minister of Presidential Affairs.
- Equatorial Guinea’s Vice President, Hon. Don Theodoro Nguema.
- The SADC’s Deputy Executive Secretary, H.E. Joseph André Nourrice.
- H.E Cleopas Dlamini, the Prime Minister of Eswatini, to represent King Mswati III.
- Hon. Musalia Mudavadi, Kenya’s Prime Minister Cabinet Secretary.
- Tanzania’s Prime Minister, Hon. Kassim Majaliwa Majaliwa.
- Mr. Petr Parkhomchyk, Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus.
- Hon. Agegnehu Tesharger, Speaker of the Ethiopian House of Federation.
- Cuba’s Special Envoy, Ambassador Pedro Nunez Mosquera.
- H.E ZHOU QIANG, Vice Chairman of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Conference.
More: Pindula News